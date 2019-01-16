Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 9:58am
Suspect sought in shooting threat at high school
Police arrested a Storm Lake teen on Thursday and are seeking an unidentified 18-year-old in Sioux City in reference to a school shooting threat.
At 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to Storm Lake High School at 621 Tornado Dr. in reference to a threat.
