Pair of A-A wrestlers claim Twin Lakes crowns

Alta-Aurelia’s Tytan Kolpin works on pinning Sioux Central’s D’Angelo
Love during their quarterfinal round match at 106 pounds in the Twin
Lakes Conference tournament last Saturday at BVU. TIMES photo
by JAMIE KNAPP
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 11:30am
Gaes, Larson win titles
Schade Larson and Nick Gaes each captured an individual title to help Alta-Aurelia to a fifth-place finish in the Twin Lakes Conference wrestling tournament last Saturday at BVU.
