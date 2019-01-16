Offending firefighters

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Everyone in Alta should appreciate the work of the volunteer fire department and former Chief Bubba Reetz. Certainly they should appreciate that the volunteers raised the money to build a new fire station. Nobody cares where their donations come from except for Mayor Al Clark, who fired Reetz for refusing to turn over all volunteer-raised funds to the city. Reetz says that would violate trust with donors, who thought they were donating to the firefighters and not to the mayor’s desires.

Volunteers and their chiefs take the mission to fight fires and save children, not to mess around with a mayor trying to make a point. The job doesn’t pay enough to put up with it.

If the city demands the funds, the firefighters could just quit holding bake sales and breakfasts for the good of the community. Who could blame them?

Soon Clark will be gone as mayor but lasting offense has been taken. Fires will be snuffed. Children will be saved. Still, we should hope that the city council can restore and maintain better relations with the volunteers until Clark’s term expires. Bubba Reetz deserved better.

Judicial politics

The Iowa Legislature convened this week with a passelful of bad ideas all wrapped up in ideology. Atop the heap is an idea to gut the non-partisan judicial nominating commissions of lawyers and replace them with political appointees. It is an awful idea precipitated by the fact that the Republican Party is not able to control the Iowa Supreme Court, yet, still stinging from the 2010 decision that allowed gays to marry. Unseating three justices in judicial retention elections was not enough — the courts must be cleansed of dissent.

The idea has been panned by every respectable legal authority and institution.

“I just think that tampering with that formula is an extraordinarily bad idea,” said Drake Law School Dean Jerry Anderson.

“Injecting politics into this process of selecting our judges is crazy. It’s exactly why we got merit-based selection back in 1963, to get politics out of it,” Tom Levis, president of the Iowa State Bar Association, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

A majority of the commissions who nominate regional judges are comprised by attorneys appointed by attorneys. Lawyers understand what is needed in a district court judge or a supreme court justice. The nurse or the farmer doesn’t know if Mark Cady is qualified to be on the high court of Iowa, but a good Storm Lake attorney does because they have argued cases before him. They want the highest-quality judges who meet the strictest standards for integrity and scholarship. They do not want Democrat or Republican judges. That’s the way Texas does business, not Iowa.

Iowa’s judicial nominating process has made our state the hallmark for the nation.

Likewise, Iowa has the best political apportionment system in the nation. The non-partisan Legislative Services Bureau runs maps based on population to come up with legislative districts that are not drawn to favor a political party. Gerrymandering is almost impossible. That will be the next block of good government embraced by Harold Hughes and Bob Ray that will fall.

This is the sort of overreach that eventually will take the luster off the Iowa Republican Party. Iowans like honest, transparent, clean and fair government. That is our hallmark. We are nothing without an impartial judiciary. Republicans should think better of this.

WE ARE NOT AS NERVOUS, yet still anxious, when Republican leaders say they want to do something about property taxes. We have had enough of those solutions, like residential property owners in Storm Lake subsidizing apartment corporations that don’t even domicile in Iowa. This year, property taxes for community colleges rose 9.5% thanks to the all-GOP statehouse strangling education appropriations so that they could deliver an income tax cut for Bruce Rastetter and Company. Voters in Storm Lake just rejected an urgently needed early childhood complex because of GOP leadership on property taxes.

The main idea expressed by leaders to The Des Moines Register ahead of the session is to starve the beast of local government. That includes schools. Rural schools, too.

And there is talk of raising the sales tax by a penny so those legislators can write a big fat check to corporate agriculture to do something about water quality. Meantime, more property tax relief while the poor cut a check to Monsanto from sales tax revenues. Hope you don’t mind the long grass in the parks this summer, or another delay for your school project.

All this Republican property tax relief has left us fleeced and rural communities fading. Enough already.