OA-BCIG proves to be too much for RV

OA-BCIG outscored Ridge View 66-35 after the first quarter as thne Falcons ran away to an 81-48 win over the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday night at Ida Grove.

The Falcons held a 15-13 lead after the first quarter. It was 34-23 at halftime and 64-40 entering the fourth period of play.

Jacob Tokheim scored 16 points to lead Ridge View. Austin Degen added 10 and Dawson Blum nine. Jake Kliegl tallied seven points and Caleb Kistenmacher six.