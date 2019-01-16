Newell-Fonda starts fast in lopsided win over WB-Mallard

Newell-Fonda raced out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter and the Mustangs never looked back as they defeated West Bend-Mallard 70-18 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.

Newell-Fonda extended its lead to 40-10 by halftime. It was 58-13 after the third quarter of play.

Bryce Coppock scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, now 7-5. Aden Mahler added 12 and Trey Jungers eight.