Newell-Fonda rallies from double-digit deficit to beat ELC

Newell-Fonda scored 47 points over the second and third quarters to overcome a 13-point deficit in the first quarter as the Mustangs defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 78-69 last Thursday at Estherville.

Estherville jumped out to a 24-15 lead after the first quarter, but Newell-Fonda took a 39-38 lead at halftime. It was 62-50 Mustangs heading into the fourth period.