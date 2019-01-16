Newell-Fonda races out to 25-point lead after first quarter in rout of WB-M

Newell-Fonda outscored West Bend-Mallard 25-0 in the first quarter and the top-ranked Mustangs never looked back as they defeated the Wolverines 92-13 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.

The Mustangs held a 49-7 lead at halftime and led 69-9 after three periods.

Olivia Larsen scored 15 points to lead Newell-Fonda, now 13-0. Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker each added 13 and Emma Stewart contributed 12 points.

Megan Morenz and Beth Greenfield each scored nine points. Camryn Wilken, Macy Sievers and Bailey Sievers all added seven apiece.