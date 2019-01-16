Newell-Fonda downs ELC by closest margin of season

Ella Larsen scored a career-high 23 points and charted 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots to help send No. 1-ranked Newell-Fonda to a 62-50 win over Estherville Lincoln Central last Thursday at Estherville.

The Mustangs (12-0) bolted out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 36-26 at halftime and 51-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Macy Sievers finished with 11 points for the Mustangs. Olivia Larsen had nine, Megan Morenz six and Maggie Walker five. Emma Stewart and Camryn Wilken each scored three points and Bailey Sievers added two.