Lake Creek concert to benefit AWARE

Local music promoters 51.4 Entertainment is geared up to help those fighting cancer with a country music show on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Lake Creek Country Club. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the AWARE project at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. Plans are set for three artists to perform. The all-Iowa line up includes Cody Hicks (full band) with special guest Teddy Buttel Stockton (acoustic) and Hawk McIntyre. Tickets are $22 each and may be obtained at embed-midwestix.securemytix.com.

