Kerkhoff returns to lineup, places second for Buena Vista

Brad Kerkhoff was back in the lineup for Buena Vista at the Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invitational last Saturday and he went on to place second for the top finish for the Beavers on the day.

Kerkhoff cruised his way into the championship match after four bonus point victories, including a pair of falls. His bid for a championship came up just short in the finals as he was edged 9-7 by Cornell’s Ben Hewson. Kerkhoff improves to a team-best 17-6 on the season.