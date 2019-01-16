Kelvin Pierce

Kelvin Howard Pierce passed away on Nov. 6, 2018 in Santa Cruz, Calif., two weeks short of his 100th birthday.

Kel, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Storm Lake on Nov. 21, 1918 to Howard and Lela Rose Pierce. He was the brother of Keith W. Pierce of Storm Lake.

Kel always said he was very fortunate to have grown up in beautiful Storm Lake with his brother, Keith, and close friends Bill Hartman, Vernon Gring, as well as many others.

After graduating from Storm Lake High School and attending two years at Buena Vista College from 1936 to 1938, Kel transferred and graduated from the University of California – Berkeley School of Optometry in 1940. While at Berkeley, he met and married the future mother of his four children.

He then served in WWII as a pilot in the Army Air Force for three years as part of the 8th Air Force in England. While serving as 2nd Lieutenant and co-pilot of a B-17 bomber, on his 14th mission to Germany, his plane was shot down and all crew bailed out in parachutes at 17,000 feet. Kel was captured and held as a prisoner of war for eight months.

Following his military service, Kel returned to California settling in Concord where he and his wife, Helen Jean, raised four children and he practiced as an optometrist for 35 years.

During these years, reminiscent of his ice sailing days on Storm Lake, he enjoyed sailing and entering races on the San Francisco Bay with his 27-foot sailboat. As a youngster, one of his favorite memories was his hobby of building ice boats “from scratch,” and sailing on the frozen surface of Storm Lake.

In the 1960s Kel purchased property in Oakley, Calif. where he planned and developed a mobile home park which he named “Eagle City” after an area in Hardin County, along the Iowa River near Iowa Falls; an area he fondly remembered from the time spent in his youth on visits to his grandparent’s farm. The streets in the mobile home park he named after several in Storm Lake: Oneida, Cayuga, Ostego, Geneseo and Ottawa.

Upon retirement in 1981, Kel moved to Aptos, Calif., where he purchased a home within walking distance of the Pacific Ocean and enjoyed gardening and raising his own vegetables. He also traveled extensively and had a world map with numerous push pins indicating places all over the world he had visited. In between his travels, Kel was an accomplished bridge player earning his Life Master status in bridge. He enjoyed serving as president of the Aptos Bridge Club in the 1990s and was a member for 30 years.

Like his father, Howard A. Pierce who served on the Buena Vista College Board of Trustees from 1941-78, Kel was a longtime supporter of Buena Vista University. He served on the Board of Trustees from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of the Investment and Institutional Advancement Committees. In 1992, Kel was the recipient of the John Fisher Outstanding Service Award.

Kel is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Virginia Pierce of Storm Lake; and three of his children, two grandsons, and one great-grandson, who all reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Gifts in memory of Kelvin may be sent to Buena Vista University, Howard & Lela Pierce Scholarship Fund, University Development & Alumni Office, 610 W. Fourth St., Storm Lake, IA, 50588.