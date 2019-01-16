LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a distant relative of President James Buchanan, at least according to family lore on my mother’s side, there is cause for celebration. Is it possible that future rankings of presidents from best to worst will no longer list Buchanan at the bottom? A James Buchanan Fan Club may actually have reason to be formed now that the hopes of him rising in the rankings may not be deferred. Who knows? Fans of John Tyler and Franklin Pierce may also step forward.

KEITH MOE

Albert City