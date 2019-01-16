Gaes nets 125th career pin as A-A breaks even in TLC double dual

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 11:20am
Nick Gaes, Alex DeRoos and Tytan Kolpin were all double winners to help Alta-Aurelia split a pair of Twin Lakes Conference dual meets last Thursday at Alta.
The Warriors beat East Sac County 46-34, but were defeated by Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire 63-18.
In the first dual, Alta-Aurelia won eight matches. Tyler Peterson pinned his opponent in 20 seconds at 120 pounds while DeRoos won by major decision 17-3 at 182.
