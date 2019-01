The Fonda Knights of Columbus free throw contest was held Jan. 13 at Newell-Fonda High School. Pictured are the first and second place winners. There were 47 participants. First place winners will advance to the district level, which will be held on Feb. 3 at Newell-Fonda High School.

