Else, Ernst claim titles to lead Ridge View in WVC tournament

Raptors place fourth

Lucas Else and Zander Ernst each captured an individual title to help Ridge View place fourth in the Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament last Saturday.

Woodbury Central captured the team crown with 245 points. Ridge View scored 128.

Else claimed the title at 106 pounds. He won by pin in 35 seconds, won by pin in 3:39 in the semifinals and prevailed by decision 9-8 in the finals.