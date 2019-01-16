East Sac County proves to be too much St. Mary’s in Twin Lakes tilt

St. Mary’s Jake Heitman attempts a layup in
front of East Sac County’s Camden Schroeder
during their game last Friday night. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Panthers fall, 69-20
East Sac County held Storm Lake St. Mary’s to single digits in all four quarters as the Raiders defeated the Panthers 69-20 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.
East Sac County held a 16-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 37-12 at halftime and 54-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gabe Elsden led St. Mary’s with eight points. Jake Heitman had six, Alex Merten four and Sam Peters two.
