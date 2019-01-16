Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 10:18am
The Buena Vista County Soil and Water Conservation District will again sponsor the Dr. T.E. Shea Conservation Memorial Scholarship.
A $1,500 scholarship will be presented to a Buena Vista County high school senior to be used for their first year of education on the college level; studying in any field of agriculture or natural resources.
Scholarship applications are due Feb. 15, to the B.V. Soil & Water Conservation District office at 1617 N. Lake Avenue, Storm Lake. The application is available at www.cdiowa.org.
