The Buena Vista County Soil and Water Conservation District will again sponsor the Dr. T.E. Shea Conservation Memorial Scholarship.

A $1,500 scholarship will be presented to a Buena Vista County high school senior to be used for their first year of education on the college level; studying in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

Scholarship applications are due Feb. 15, to the B.V. Soil & Water Conservation District office at 1617 N. Lake Avenue, Storm Lake. The application is available at www.cdiowa.org.