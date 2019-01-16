Curry Express: Indian restaurant comes to Storm Lake

Indian dishes, starting with top row: chicken curry, vegetarian entrée,
goat curry. Middle: butter chicken, chicken biryani. Bottom: paneer,
lentil dal makhani, rice. It’s hard to find goat meat in Northwest Iowa
restaurants, so cultures that favor it – some Latinos, Sudanese –
are definitely ordering it, says Singh.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 9:33am
They even have goat curry
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Amrit Singh has been able to open Storm Lake’s first Indian restaurant, Curry Express, because his mother moved here from India to do the cooking.
Readers will remember Singh as the owner of the former Angus Burger Street. He and his wife Lorena and daughter Karlena live in Storm Lake.
