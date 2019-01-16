Celebrate 60 years at Sturchler’s Pit by catching a rainbow

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 10:30am
1,500 trout to be released
The Buena Vista County Conservation Board will hold an ice-fishing event in celebration of its 60th anniversary Jan. 26, a week after its scheduled date of Jan. 19.
The event will be held at Sturchler’s Pit Area at 1856 620th St. in Newell. Conservation Director Greg Johnson says a range of 1,000 to 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked for the public to catch throughout the season.
