Book and memories

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I just wanted to let you know I enjoyed reading your book last week. As an eighth grader, I remember the elation felt all over Western Iowa when Ron and Randy Kennedy and the Tornadoes beat Toby Houston and Des Moines Roosevelt in the state tournament. My memory might be a little faulty here, but I seem to remember the Paulina dynasty beating Storm Lake the following year, but that might have been in a scrimmage.

Storm Lake used to be the place where Mom would take us shopping and for haircuts in a basement barbershop. In high school we would Christmas shop for our girlfriends and go to movies in Storm Lake. As a college student I remember a roasting summer night at the Cobblestone seeing Ted Nugent in a competition for “the world’s fastest guitar player, against Mike Panera from Iron Butterfly and “Inna Gadda Da Vida” fame. What a great place. I’m sure you have similar memories from Algona, too, but in the summers of those years, a Sac County kid could see a dance band on Thursday nights at the Lakewood Ballroom in Lake View, on Saturday nights at Starline at Carroll, and at Cobblestone on Sunday nights. If we ever had a little money, we would also make the long trek to Okoboji to see a famous band at the Roof Garden. Those were the days, killed off largely by the gas crisis and crowd control problems inadvertently caused by the legislature’s lowering the drinking age to 18.

Thank you for bringing back those memories and for your stance on conservation and clean water, immigration, and racist Steve King who goes to church with my in-laws. Small world. Keep up the good work!

DAVE STICKROD

Glenwood