Alta-Aurelia gives No. 10 South Central Calhoun upset scare

Titans win, 45-41

Alta-Aurelia gave Class 2A 10th-ranked South Central Calhoun all it could handle, but rebounding proved to be the difference as the Titans staved off an upset with a 45-41 win in a key Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

South Central Calhoun led 14-10 after the first quarter. It was 26-20 SCC at halftime and 31-29 Titans heading into the fourth period of play.