Admiration from Kansas

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I just finished reading “Storm Lake,” a book given to me by a friend and a book I will now send to another friend. Then I’ll buy two more copies because I have more friends. The books presents such a clear understanding of where we are and how we got here, but it has special meaning for me.

I grew up in a cornfield near Gray in Audubon County and got into the newspaper business in Kansas. I too bought a press, although smaller than yours. After not being able to keep up with the technology, our two small papers are now printed elsewhere.

My farm days were rotating crops on a true family farm with lots of animals. I got into the newspaper business in 1968 when I thought small towns would survive and then the farmers left and the box stores moved in. My wife, Marveta, and I have been at it a ridiculous 51 years.

Anyway, I’m a guy near Topeka who understands the long hours and the sacrifice of family just to get the job done in order to turn around and do it again.

Thanks for a great book and congratulations on winning the Pulitzer Prize.

CLARKE DAVIS

Valley Falls, Kan.